Unbeaten RCB Marches Into WPL Playoffs, Credits Cohesive Squad Effort

Royal Challengers Bangalore's early entry into the Women's Premier League 2026 playoffs is a testament to their unified efforts, according to team captain Smriti Mandhana. As RCB clinched a top-four spot after five straight wins, Mandhana praised the team for staying true to their processes.

Mandhana highlighted the squad's comprehensive contributions during their unbeaten streak, emphasizing the importance of both star performances and lesser-seen efforts. "We've consistently found ways to win, showing resilience even when challenged. Our team's ability to close out results is a promising sign," she remarked in a released statement.

Additionally, Mandhana emphasized role clarity and strategic depth following the team's auction. With bowlers like Nadine de Klerk and Lauren Bell leading the charge, RCB's bowling unit exerts pressure on opponents, contributing significantly to their confidence and success moving forward. The squad is set to face Delhi Capitals on Saturday night.