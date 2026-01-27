Left Menu

Bournemouth Secures Rising Star Rayan in Record Transfer

Brazilian forward Rayan, aged 19, joins Bournemouth from Vasco da Gama on a five-and-a-half-year contract. The Premier League club pays an initial £24.7m with potential add-ons, while the deal includes a €100m release clause. Rayan aims to enhance Bournemouth's attack under manager Andoni Iraola.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:57 IST
In a significant move, Bournemouth has secured the services of Brazilian forward Rayan from Vasco da Gama on a five-and-a-half-year contract. The Premier League club, however, opted not to share specific financial figures, though British media speculates an initial payment of £24.7 million, with additional potential add-ons.

Notably, a €100 million release clause forms part of the agreement, underlining Rayan's perceived value. The 19-year-old, who netted 14 goals in 34 Serie A appearances for Vasco da Gama, looks to invigorate Bournemouth's attacking lineup following Antoine Semenyo's recent departure to Manchester City.

Rayan's inclusion is another strategic move for Bournemouth, who recently shocked reigning champions Liverpool with a 3-2 victory. The club currently holds the 13th position in the Premier League standings, as they prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers next.

