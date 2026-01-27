Left Menu

Breaking Boundaries: India-England Mixed Disability T20I Series Partnership Announced

Svayam partners with the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India for the Mixed Disability India-England T20I Series 2026. The series underscores the global recognition of mixed disability cricket. Key stakeholders from both countries hailed the collaboration as a powerful commitment to accessibility and inclusion in sports.

Updated: 27-01-2026 22:39 IST
In a significant development for international disability sports, accessibility organization Svayam has announced a partnership with the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) for the upcoming Mixed Disability India-England T20I Series 2026.

The announcement took place at the Jindal Centre with key stakeholders, including Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of Svayam, and Ravi Chauhan, President of DCCI, alongside representatives from the England and Wales Cricket Board. The five-match series is scheduled between January 29 and February 6 in Greater Noida and Jaipur.

Sminu Jindal emphasized Svayam's ongoing support for para sports and highlighted their previous involvement in the 2025 England T20 Series. Ian Martin from the England and Wales Cricket Board lauded India's commitment to inclusive sports, while Ravi Chauhan stressed the importance of such collaborations for the growth of disability cricket in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

