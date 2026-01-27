Left Menu

Falcon Risers Soar on Vicky Bhoir's Hat-trick

Falcon Risers Hyderabad defeated Srinagar Ke Veer by six wickets in the Indian Street Premier League, thanks to a hat-trick by Vicky Bhoir. Chasing 49, Hyderabad scored 52/4 in 6.5 overs. Prashant Gharat's quick 21 heightened Hyderabad's edge. On Wednesday, Bengaluru will face Ahmedabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 27-01-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 23:02 IST
Falcon Risers Hyderabad clinched a stunning six-wicket triumph over Srinagar Ke Veer, driven by Vicky Bhoir's impressive hat-trick in the Indian Street Premier League on Tuesday.

Successfully chasing a modest target of 49, Hyderabad wrapped up the game swiftly, reaching 52/4 in 6.5 overs. The standout performance was Vicky Bhoir's deadly second-over spell, claiming three classy wickets: Aryan Naik, Mangesh Vaity, and Arvind Kumar, effectively toppling Srinagar to an early 6/3 struggle.

Despite Amol Nilugade's effort to stabilize with a 16-run contribution, Srinagar faltered at 48/8 in their allotted 10 overs. Hyderabad's opening batter, Prashant Gharat, delivered a rapid 21 runs off 11 balls, paving a smooth victory path. The match concludes with unbeaten efforts from Nitin Anili Matunge and Rutik Gajar, setting the stage for Bengaluru Strikers versus Ahmedabad Lions on Wednesday.

