Falcon Risers Soar on Vicky Bhoir's Hat-trick

Falcon Risers Hyderabad clinched a stunning six-wicket triumph over Srinagar Ke Veer, driven by Vicky Bhoir's impressive hat-trick in the Indian Street Premier League on Tuesday.

Successfully chasing a modest target of 49, Hyderabad wrapped up the game swiftly, reaching 52/4 in 6.5 overs. The standout performance was Vicky Bhoir's deadly second-over spell, claiming three classy wickets: Aryan Naik, Mangesh Vaity, and Arvind Kumar, effectively toppling Srinagar to an early 6/3 struggle.

Despite Amol Nilugade's effort to stabilize with a 16-run contribution, Srinagar faltered at 48/8 in their allotted 10 overs. Hyderabad's opening batter, Prashant Gharat, delivered a rapid 21 runs off 11 balls, paving a smooth victory path. The match concludes with unbeaten efforts from Nitin Anili Matunge and Rutik Gajar, setting the stage for Bengaluru Strikers versus Ahmedabad Lions on Wednesday.

