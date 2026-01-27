Pakistan Cricket at Crossroads: World Cup Dilemma

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faces a critical decision: whether to prioritize national cricket interests or political alliances. As discussions heat up, former players and officials unite in urging the PCB to send the national team to the T20 World Cup.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has set a looming deadline for Pakistan's participation, following the controversial ousting of Bangladesh from the tournament. Former Test captain Muhammad Hafeez and ex-Chairman Khalid Mahmood advocate for participation, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining relations with the International Cricket Council (ICC) member boards.

Amidst political tensions and cricket diplomacy, voices like that of Mohsin Khan and Inzamam ul Haq highlight the importance of competitive performance on the world stage. With matches secured in Sri Lanka, the consensus is clear: Pakistan's participation is crucial for both cricket diplomacy and the sport's future.

