Rohtak Royals Seek Redemption in Clash Against Faridabad Fighters

Rohtak Royals are set to face off against Faridabad Fighters on January 28 in their second game of the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League. Having narrowly lost their opener, the Royals are keen on regrouping for their maiden victory of the season, as stated in a recent release.

Despite a close two-point defeat, the Royals showcased potential, with their defense and raiding units demonstrating moments of synergy. With this initial experience, the team seeks to transform these positives into a more decisive performance. Captain and Arjuna Awardee Sandeep Narwal remains pivotal, offering leadership and confidence to the young squad.

Head Coach Surender Nada expressed confidence in the team's resilience, emphasizing the learning gained from their first match. "We are positive and have addressed key areas in training," Nada remarked. The team's balanced structure, with players like Ankit Jakhar, Sachin Jaibhagwan, and star raider Vijay Malik, aims to intensify their presence against Faridabad Fighters, preparing for an intense contest. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)