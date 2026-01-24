Joe Root's All-Round Brilliance Revives England's ODI Hopes
Joe Root's stellar all-round performance helped England secure a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, leveling the ODI series. Root took crucial wickets and scored an impressive 75 runs, with support from teammates amidst strategic spin usage. The final ODI and upcoming T20 World Cup prep await.
Joe Root played a pivotal role in England's victory against Sri Lanka, leveling their one-day international series with a five-wicket win. Displaying exceptional skills with both bat and ball, Root's contribution was instrumental in securing the triumph.
Root's bowling was critical at the close of Sri Lanka's innings as he took two wickets in two successive deliveries, wrapping up their total at 219 runs. Root then led the batting lineup with a crafty 75, helping England chase down the target with 22 balls to spare, securing 223 runs for five wickets.
Sri Lanka struggled earlier on as England's spin strategy dismantled their lineup. Despite efforts by Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva to steady the innings with key partnerships, they were left falling short by at least 30 runs, as admitted by captain Asalanka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
