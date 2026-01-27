Bhiwani Bulls Stamp Authority with Emphatic Win Over Gurugram Gurus

In a dominant display, the Bhiwani Bulls triumphed over the Gurugram Gurus 62-34 in the Kabaddi Champions League. The spotlight was on Devank Dalal, who justified his top billing as the tournament's most expensive player with a decisive performance that saw him open the scoring and later secure a Super 10.

The match began with an intense exchange as both teams traded early points. Devank Dalal faced an initial setback, but quickly revived the Bulls with persistent raids that forced Gurugram into their first all-out. Despite resistance from Gurugram's Jatin Narwal, Bhiwani gradually built a lead, heading into halftime at 25-15.

Relentless in the second half, Bhiwani maintained pressure on Gurugram, forcing multiple all-outs and extending their lead significantly. Devank Dalal continued to excel, closing in on a 20-point personal haul, while defender Sunder Nawab Singh achieved a High 5. The Bulls sealed their dominating performance as the first team to surpass 50 points, finalizing the score at 62-34.

(With inputs from agencies.)