Jessica Pegula Makes History with Semi-Final Triumph

Jessica Pegula has advanced to the semi-finals of the Australian Open for her first time by defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-3 7-6(1). Pegula previously exited at the quarter-finals in 2021, 2022, and 2023, and will face Elena Rybakina next. Anisimova, who briefly led, was ultimately overcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 09:50 IST
Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula reached a career milestone on Wednesday by advancing to the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time. She secured a 6-3 7-6(1) victory over Amanda Anisimova at Melbourne Park.

Despite exiting at the quarter-finals in previous years, the sixth seed's focus and determination were evident as she dominated the opening exchanges against fellow American Anisimova, who was visibly frustrated and fell behind early in the match.

While Anisimova managed to regain some composure, even taking a brief lead in the second set, Pegula's composure prevailed in the crucial tiebreaker. Pegula now prepares to face Elena Rybakina, who defeated Iga Swiatek earlier, with a spot in the final at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

