Jessica Pegula Makes History with Semi-Final Triumph

Jessica Pegula reached a career milestone on Wednesday by advancing to the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time. She secured a 6-3 7-6(1) victory over Amanda Anisimova at Melbourne Park.

Despite exiting at the quarter-finals in previous years, the sixth seed's focus and determination were evident as she dominated the opening exchanges against fellow American Anisimova, who was visibly frustrated and fell behind early in the match.

While Anisimova managed to regain some composure, even taking a brief lead in the second set, Pegula's composure prevailed in the crucial tiebreaker. Pegula now prepares to face Elena Rybakina, who defeated Iga Swiatek earlier, with a spot in the final at stake.

