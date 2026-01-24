Heat Waves, Victory Saves: Drama Unfolds at Melbourne Park
Amid intense heat at the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner overcame physical challenges to advance, aided by the roof closure at Rod Laver Arena. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic and several Americans progressed in the tournament. Challenging weather conditions affected matches, but showcased players' resilience.
Jannik Sinner triumphantly advanced in the Australian Open, battling both the blistering heat and physical strain. The Italian secured a dramatic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win under a closed roof at Rod Laver Arena, after suffering severe cramps due to scorching temperatures.
Novak Djokovic continued his successful run, defeating Botic van de Zandschulp and equalling Roger Federer's record of 102 match wins at Melbourne. Notable American players like Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula thrived in early matches to progress.
Despite the extreme heat pausing some matches, dedicated fans filled stadiums while organizers encouraged precautions against the sweltering weather, which created a challenging yet resilient atmosphere at Melbourne Park.
(With inputs from agencies.)
