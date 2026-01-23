Drama Unfolds at Melbourne Park: From Tiebreak Triumphs to Star-Studded Showdowns

The Australian Open is serving up an electrifying mix of drama and talent in Melbourne. On Friday, tennis prodigies Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff navigated turbulent paths to the fourth round, while Carlos Alcaraz enjoyed a smoother ride in his 100th Grand Slam appearance.

Amidst the anticipation, the spotlight also fell on young hopefuls like American Iva Jovic, who ousted seventh seed Jasmine Paolini. Further adding to the mix, Canadian Victoria Mboko defeated Clara Tauson, setting up a clash with Sabalenka. Meanwhile, Alcaraz, chasing his first title at Melbourne Park, has left a trail of defeated opponents, including Corentin Moutet.

Daniil Medvedev, showing resilience, overcame a challenging start against Hungary's Fabian Marozsan, while Victoria Mboko and Karolina Muchova secured their spots in the next round. The excitement continues with anticipated matchups, including Alex de Minaur against Frances Tiafoe and Alex Zverev facing Cameron Norrie.