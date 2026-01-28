Left Menu

Jorge Martin Sidelined: Aprilia's Pre-Season Plans Adjust

Former MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will miss the pre-season test in Sepang, Malaysia, as he recovers from surgeries. His team, Aprilia, announced this decision to ensure his full recovery. Martin will join the team in Malaysia for support, while Lorenzo Savadori replaces him for the test.

Jorge Martin

Former MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is set to miss the pre-season testing phase in Sepang, Malaysia. His team, Aprilia, announced the news on Wednesday, citing his ongoing recovery from surgeries he underwent last month. The surgeries addressed injuries sustained during Martin's challenging 2025 season.

Following a pre-season crash and a severe incident at the Qatar Grand Prix, Martin struggled with major injuries. Last month's surgeries were focused on his left wrist and right collarbone, crucial steps in his recovery journey. The 27-year-old Spaniard has not yet fully recovered, prompting Aprilia to prioritize his health and peak physical condition before the upcoming season.

Despite his absence from the test, Martin will travel to Malaysia to be with the team and monitor their progress. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Savadori has been chosen as Martin's replacement for these crucial tests. The launch of the 2026 season is scheduled to take place in Thailand at the end of February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

