Left Menu

Tengiz Oilfield Recovery: A Slow Rebound Amid Technical Challenges

Kazakhstan's Tengiz Oilfield is recovering production after a fire and power outage. Output expected to rise to 46% of normal by February 7. Chevron-led TCO halted production on January 18, with output now slowly resuming. Challenges remain for a full recovery as energy officials urge quicker action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:12 IST
Tengiz Oilfield Recovery: A Slow Rebound Amid Technical Challenges

Kazakhstan's largest oilfield, Tengiz, is struggling to restore normal production levels after a fire and subsequent power outage prompted a shutdown in mid-January. As operations gradually resume, reports indicate that production will reach only about 46% of its usual capacity by February 7.

The shutdown has been a major hurdle for Kazakhstan, notably as its main export routes were previously impacted by geopolitical tensions. Chevron-led Tengizchevroil (TCO) temporarily ceased operations at the Tengiz and Korolev oilfields due to the incident, with the initial cause of the fire remaining unclear.

While production is improving, the pace of recovery remains uncertain, and a full return to regular output levels appears challenging. Kazakhstan's government is pressing companies like ExxonMobil, a key stakeholder in the consortium, to expedite efforts in addressing the issues and preventing future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026