Tottenham's Kolo Muani Unfazed by Minor Car Incident Ahead of Champions League Clash

Tottenham forward Randal Kolo Muani is on track to play in Wednesday's crucial Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt despite a minor car accident earlier this week.

Social media was abuzz on Tuesday with images showing Kolo Muani and teammate Wilson Odobert beside a damaged black Ferrari. The duo had previously attended open training at Tottenham's facility before the incident occurred.

While Kolo Muani was involved in the accident, Odobert was in a separate vehicle but stopped to aid his fellow player. They then continued their journey to Germany, where manager Thomas Frank confirmed both are fit and available for the upcoming game.

