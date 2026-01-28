Left Menu

Tottenham's Kolo Muani Unfazed by Minor Car Incident Ahead of Champions League Clash

Tottenham's Randal Kolo Muani is ready to play in the Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt following a minor car crash. Both he and teammate Wilson Odobert were unhurt in the incident. The incident happened en route to the airport, but they still traveled safely to Germany.

Tottenham forward Randal Kolo Muani is on track to play in Wednesday's crucial Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt despite a minor car accident earlier this week.

Social media was abuzz on Tuesday with images showing Kolo Muani and teammate Wilson Odobert beside a damaged black Ferrari. The duo had previously attended open training at Tottenham's facility before the incident occurred.

While Kolo Muani was involved in the accident, Odobert was in a separate vehicle but stopped to aid his fellow player. They then continued their journey to Germany, where manager Thomas Frank confirmed both are fit and available for the upcoming game.

