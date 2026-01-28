Novak Djokovic: The Off-Season Dilemma and Pursuit of Glory
Novak Djokovic expressed concerns on Wednesday about the dual nature of the off-season, where the physical and mental demands placed on players can lead to injuries before competitions start. The 38-year-old is working towards an unparalleled 11th title at the Australian Open, despite his journey being marked by the misfortune of injured opponents.
One such incident saw Italy's fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti retire during their quarter-final clash, even after leading in the match. This followed Czech player Jakub Mensik's earlier withdrawal. Commenting on the circumstances, Djokovic said, "Players work hard during the off-season to hone their skills, yet it's a double-edged sword that sometimes leads to injuries."
The intense heat in Melbourne also plays a considerable role, with temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius, enforcing the Australian Open's extreme heat policy. Djokovic noted, "The sport's physically challenging nature is evident, as in Musetti's case, where he was dominating before succumbing to the physical toll." Djokovic himself is managing a blister issue as he prepares for a semi-final match against Jannik Sinner.
