Karnataka's Bioenergy Investment Boom: Aiming for Global Partnerships

Karnataka is focusing on attracting significant domestic and foreign investments in bioenergy. The state is implementing strategies to create a favorable environment for investors. During India Energy Week 2026, officials and international delegates discussed potential partnerships and the roadmap for energy self-sufficiency through bioenergy initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:03 IST
Karnataka aims to draw significant domestic and foreign investments in the bioenergy sector, according to S E Sudheendra, Chairman of the Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board. Speaking at India Energy Week 2026 in Goa, Sudheendra emphasized the state's commitment to creating a favorable climate for industrial growth.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, featured participation from leading Indian and international energy companies like ONGC and GAIL, and policymakers. A notable presence was the delegation from Brunei Darussalam, led by Deputy Energy Minister Dato Azmi Hanifah, engaging with Karnataka representatives on potential collaborations.

Sudheendra highlighted Karnataka's strategy for industrial development through attracting substantial foreign investment. He outlined the state's agenda, including the issuance of licenses for biofuel outlets and infrastructure support, as part of a broader roadmap to achieve energy self-sufficiency through bioenergy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

