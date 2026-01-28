Rybakina Reaches Australian Open Semifinals, Pegula Breaks Through

Elena Rybakina, world number five, delivered an outstanding performance by defeating second-ranked Iga Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion, to secure a spot in the Australian Open semifinals. Rybakina dominated the quarterfinal match, winning 7-5, 6-1 in an hour and 35 minutes, and leveling her record with Swiatek.

Rybakina showcased her formidable form by winning eight of her last nine games. In a post-match interview, she expressed her pleasure with the victory, emphasizing her aggressive strategy against Swiatek. Despite both players struggling with their first serves, Rybakina adapted by improving her serve in the second set, securing the win decisively.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula advanced to her first Australian Open semifinal by defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 7-6(1), marking her eighth straight win over a US player at a Grand Slam. Pegula's achievement marks her third Grand Slam semifinal, and she is the first American woman to defeat three compatriots in a single Australian Open since 1993.

(With inputs from agencies.)