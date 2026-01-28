Left Menu

Rybakina Reaches Australian Open Semifinals, Pegula Breaks Through

Elena Rybakina defeated Iga Swiatek to enter the Australian Open semifinals, showcasing dominance with an impressive win. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula secured her first Australian Open semifinal spot by defeating Amanda Anisimova in an all-American battle, marking a breakthrough at a Grand Slam other than the US Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:02 IST
Rybakina Reaches Australian Open Semifinals, Pegula Breaks Through
Elena Rybakina. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Elena Rybakina, world number five, delivered an outstanding performance by defeating second-ranked Iga Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion, to secure a spot in the Australian Open semifinals. Rybakina dominated the quarterfinal match, winning 7-5, 6-1 in an hour and 35 minutes, and leveling her record with Swiatek.

Rybakina showcased her formidable form by winning eight of her last nine games. In a post-match interview, she expressed her pleasure with the victory, emphasizing her aggressive strategy against Swiatek. Despite both players struggling with their first serves, Rybakina adapted by improving her serve in the second set, securing the win decisively.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula advanced to her first Australian Open semifinal by defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 7-6(1), marking her eighth straight win over a US player at a Grand Slam. Pegula's achievement marks her third Grand Slam semifinal, and she is the first American woman to defeat three compatriots in a single Australian Open since 1993.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026