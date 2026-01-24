Indian Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic Perth Test Against Australia

The Indian women's cricket team is set to face Australia in a landmark Test match at the renowned WACA ground in Perth. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently revealed the squad for the Test, which will take place from March 6 to March 9, 2026.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will lead the team, with the Test being a part of an extended Australian tour that includes six white-ball matches—three T20Is and three ODIs. The tour kicks off with the T20I series in Sydney on February 15.

In a notable development, it will be Australian cricket legend Alyssa Healy's retirement series. First-time Test call-ups for India include batter Pratika Rawal, pacer Kranti Gaud, and all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, among others. The squad's announcement also highlighted the participation of top players in the Women's Asia Cup starting February 13 in Thailand.