Patrick Reed Takes Lead with Stellar Round at Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, showcased his golfing prowess to grab a narrow lead at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic with a remarkable second-round score of 66. Reed's affinity for the Majlis Course was evident as he moved to nine-under-par, surpassing England's Andy Sullivan by just one stroke.

India's representation at the tournament concluded prematurely, with both Shubhankar Sharma and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu missing the cut. Despite his debut in this prestigious Rolex Series event, Sandhu couldn't advance, while Sharma's performance lacked rhythm with an opening 74 followed by a 77.

Meanwhile, Sullivan's back-nine resilience, marked by a stunning eagle, put him in strong pursuit. Elsewhere, Mikael Lindberg maintained his record of not missing a cut since August 2023, adding to the competitive field. Molinari, Pavan, Hojgaard, and others remain well within the chase for glory.