Thrilling Clash: Giants vs Capitals in Women's Premier League

The Gujarat Giants faced off against Delhi Capitals in a Women's Premier League match. The Giants set a target of 174, with significant contributions from Beth Mooney and Anushka Sharma. Shree Charani was the standout bowler for Delhi, taking four wickets as the match unfolded in an exciting showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:33 IST
The Women's Premier League witnessed an electrifying match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. The Giants, batting first, posted a competitive score of 174 in their allotted 20 overs.

Beth Mooney made a commendable contribution with 58 runs and received support from Anushka Sharma, who added 39. Despite the efforts, Delhi's Shree Charani emerged as a formidable opponent, claiming four crucial wickets.

Delhi's bowling attack also showcased Chinelle Henry's two-wicket haul, tightening the grip on the Giants. As the match progressed, it kept fans on the edge of their seats, exemplifying the thrilling nature of this tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

