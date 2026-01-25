Astonishing Villa's Surge in Premier League: A Title Contender Awakens

Aston Villa maintained their surprising Premier League title pursuit with a convincing 2-0 victory against Newcastle United on Sunday. Stars Emiliano Buendia and Ollie Watkins provided the finishing touches, placing Villa on equal points with Manchester City, second in the league.

Under the strategic leadership of coach Unai Emery, Villa is witnessing a remarkable transformation, claiming 13 wins in their last 16 league games and re-entering the title race after an absence of over four decades.

Elsewhere, Chelsea is thriving under new coach Liam Rosenior, besting Crystal Palace 3-1, while Nottingham Forest earned a crucial 2-0 win at Brentford, strengthening their bid to avoid relegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)