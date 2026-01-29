Left Menu

Salah Shines in Liverpool's Champions League Triumph

Mohamed Salah scored his first goal since November for Liverpool, aiding in a 6-0 victory over Qarabag in the Champions League, thus securing the team's direct qualification to the round of 16. Despite early-season uncertainty, Salah's recent performances have been promising since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah made a triumphant return to form for Liverpool, scoring his first goal since November in a dominant 6-0 win over Qarabag in the Champions League. The Egyptian star found the net in the 50th minute with a precise free kick, helping secure Liverpool's spot in the round of 16.

Salah's role at Liverpool had been uncertain after he was benched for three consecutive games in December, claiming he was 'thrown under the bus.' However, since returning from a successful Africa Cup of Nations, he has started three consecutive matches, showing signs of being back to his best.

The decisive victory means Liverpool avoided the playoffs, a fate they suffered last season. Teammate Alexis Mac Allister, who also scored twice, reflected on the relief but remained cautious about future challenges. Liverpool now awaits the draw to see who they will face in the next stage.

