SC asks states, UTs to provide details of acid attack victims such as qualification, marital status, treatment, rehabilitation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:49 IST
- Country:
- India
SC asks states, UTs to provide details of acid attack victims such as qualification, marital status, treatment, rehabilitation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India Seeks Preferential Steel Export Treatment in EU
UN rights chief decries US treatment of migrants, as deaths in ICE custody rise
WHO Extends Landmark Deal to Scale Free Leprosy Treatment Worldwide
Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India
ICMR Hands Over Mobile Stroke Units to Assam, Cutting Treatment Time Dramatically