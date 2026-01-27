Urgent Call for Housing Completion in Wayanad Landslide Rehabilitation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has intensified efforts to ensure that housing for families impacted by the devastating 2024 Wayanad landslides is completed promptly. In a high-level meeting, he instructed officials to hasten the construction process, emphasizing the need for handing over homes within the set timelines.

The state government has been actively working on a rehabilitation programme, following the tragic events in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala region. The landslides had led to several fatalities and left many families displaced, necessitating immediate action for their resettlement.

The meeting was attended by key ministers and top bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary A Jayathilak and Dr. K M Abraham, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, highlighting the administration's dedication to expediting the rehabilitation project.

(With inputs from agencies.)