Left Menu

Urgent Call for Housing Completion in Wayanad Landslide Rehabilitation

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pushed for urgent completion of houses for families affected by 2024 Wayanad landslides. During a high-level meeting, officials were directed to expedite efforts, ensuring timely handover of housing to survivors. The landslides caused significant fatalities and displaced numerous families in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:13 IST
Urgent Call for Housing Completion in Wayanad Landslide Rehabilitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has intensified efforts to ensure that housing for families impacted by the devastating 2024 Wayanad landslides is completed promptly. In a high-level meeting, he instructed officials to hasten the construction process, emphasizing the need for handing over homes within the set timelines.

The state government has been actively working on a rehabilitation programme, following the tragic events in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala region. The landslides had led to several fatalities and left many families displaced, necessitating immediate action for their resettlement.

The meeting was attended by key ministers and top bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary A Jayathilak and Dr. K M Abraham, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, highlighting the administration's dedication to expediting the rehabilitation project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026