Patrick Reed's Bold Return to the PGA: A Golfer's Journey Back Home

Patrick Reed, a former major champion, announced his departure from LIV Golf to rejoin the European tour, eyeing a 2025 return to the PGA Tour. His decision follows a recent victory at the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed aims to compete in the FedEx Cup Fall and hopes for a PGA Tour resurgence.

Updated: 29-01-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 10:02 IST
Patrick Reed, the second major champion to exit Saudi-backed LIV Golf, announced his transition back to the European tour, planning a potential PGA Tour return by 2025. This comes shortly after his win at the Dubai Desert Classic and coincides with Brooks Koepka's PGA Tour reappearance.

Reed, passionate about the PGA Tour where his professional journey began, shared his excitement on social media. Despite leaving LIV Golf and facing restrictions, such as the loss of Player Equity Program shares, he remains optimistic about playing on both the PGA and European tours.

With recent changes allowing Reed's eventual return, the golf world watches closely as other LIV players, including Kevin Na and Pat Perez, navigate similar paths. Reed, known for his fiercely competitive nature on the international stage, seeks to reclaim his status among golf's elite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

