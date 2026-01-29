Left Menu

India U17 Football Team Prepares for Tajikistan Friendlies Ahead of AFC U17 Cup

The India U17 men's football team will face Tajikistan in friendly matches in Goa as preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026. Coach Bibiano Fernandes has unveiled a 25-player squad for these closed-door games set for January 29 and February 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:20 IST
India U17 men's players. (Photo/AIFF) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, the India U17 men's football team is set to compete in friendly clashes against Tajikistan. The matches, scheduled for January 29 and February 1, will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

The games will be held behind closed doors, with kickoffs slated for 16:00 IST, as per the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Head coach Bibiano Fernandes has assembled a 25-member squad to tackle the challenge, having trained in Goa since the start of the year.

India secured qualification for this prestigious tournament, marking their 10th appearance, by outperforming regional rivals in the qualifiers. Tajikistan, on the other hand, has earned an entry owing to their qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup 2025. The group-stage opponents for India will be revealed post the draw on February 12.

