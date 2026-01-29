China's Soccer Purge: Lifetime Bans for Corruption

In a significant move against corruption, China's football authorities have handed lifetime bans to 73 individuals, including high-profile figures such as former national team coach Li Tie and ex-CFA president Chen Xuyuan.

The bans come alongside severe penalties for nine Chinese Super League clubs, including point deductions and fines. Shanghai Shenhua and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers were notably impacted, each losing 10 points and facing fines of 1 million yuan.

This relentless drive underscores the CFA's zero-tolerance stance on corruption, as it continues to clean up the sport by tackling illicit financial activities within clubs and amongst officials.