China's Soccer Purge: Lifetime Bans for Corruption
China's anti-corruption campaign in soccer results in lifetime bans for 73 individuals, including former national team coach Li Tie and CFA president Chen Xuyuan. Nine top-tier clubs face point deductions and fines. This move signifies China's rigorous stand against corruption in sports.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:44 IST
- Country:
- China
In a significant move against corruption, China's football authorities have handed lifetime bans to 73 individuals, including high-profile figures such as former national team coach Li Tie and ex-CFA president Chen Xuyuan.
The bans come alongside severe penalties for nine Chinese Super League clubs, including point deductions and fines. Shanghai Shenhua and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers were notably impacted, each losing 10 points and facing fines of 1 million yuan.
This relentless drive underscores the CFA's zero-tolerance stance on corruption, as it continues to clean up the sport by tackling illicit financial activities within clubs and amongst officials.