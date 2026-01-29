Sabalenka Dominates to Secure Fourth Australian Open Final
Aryna Sabalenka secured her fourth consecutive Australian Open final spot with a 6-2 6-3 win over Elina Svitolina, amid geopolitical tensions. The top-seeded Belarusian aims for her third Melbourne Park crown and fifth Grand Slam title, facing the winner between Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina.
Aryna Sabalenka has stormed into her fourth consecutive Australian Open final after defeating Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-3 in the semi-finals. The match, cloaked in wider political tensions, saw the Belarusian athlete excelling despite the backdrop of a geopolitical ban on Russian and Belarusian players.
Sabalenka, entering as the top seed, is now in contention for her third title in Melbourne over the last four years. Her victory against Svitolina sets up a final against either Jessica Pegula or Elena Rybakina. Despite the pressure, Sabalenka expressed elation post-match, stating, 'It's an incredible achievement but the job is not done yet.'
Reflecting on the competition, Svitolina voiced disappointment after her comprehensive defeat to the world number one. The match was punctuated by tense moments, including a contentious point penalty against Sabalenka. Nevertheless, Sabalenka's unmatched power play secured her another shot at the Melbourne Park glory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rupee Struggles Amid Global Pressures, Geopolitical Tensions
Gold and Silver Prices Break Records Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Ben Shelton: Chasing Greatness Amidst Grand Slam Disappointments
Arctic Alliances: US-Denmark-Greenland Security Talks Commence amid Geopolitical Tensions
Djokovic's Dramatic Grand Slam Pursuit