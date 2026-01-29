Sabalenka Dominates to Secure Fourth Australian Open Final

Aryna Sabalenka has stormed into her fourth consecutive Australian Open final after defeating Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-3 in the semi-finals. The match, cloaked in wider political tensions, saw the Belarusian athlete excelling despite the backdrop of a geopolitical ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

Sabalenka, entering as the top seed, is now in contention for her third title in Melbourne over the last four years. Her victory against Svitolina sets up a final against either Jessica Pegula or Elena Rybakina. Despite the pressure, Sabalenka expressed elation post-match, stating, 'It's an incredible achievement but the job is not done yet.'

Reflecting on the competition, Svitolina voiced disappointment after her comprehensive defeat to the world number one. The match was punctuated by tense moments, including a contentious point penalty against Sabalenka. Nevertheless, Sabalenka's unmatched power play secured her another shot at the Melbourne Park glory.

