Indian Chess Prodigy Divya Deshmukh to Debut at Norway Chess Women

Indian Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh is poised to make her debut at the Norway Chess Women tournament this year, marking a significant milestone as the youngest competitor since the tournament's launch in 2024.

Following a breakout season, Deshmukh arrives in Oslo for the prestigious event, held from May 25 to June 5, having cemented her status among the chess elite. Her achievements last year include winning the Women's World Cup and gaining the Grandmasters title, reflecting India's burgeoning presence in international chess.

Accompanying renowned players like reigning World Blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva and defending champion Anna Muzychuk, Deshmukh expresses excitement for her debut in Norway. The event symbolizes progress in gender equality in professional chess, mirroring the format and prize fund of the main Norway Chess event, which also features Indian talent R Praggnanandhaa and world champion Magnus Carlsen.

(With inputs from agencies.)