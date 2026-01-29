19-Year-Old Indian Chess Prodigy Set for Historic Norway Debut

Indian Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh is poised to make a significant mark in the chess world by becoming the youngest player ever to compete in the Norway Chess Women tournament in 2026. The women's event, initiated in 2024, seeks to elevate female representation in the sport.

Deshmukh's invitation comes after an impressive 2025 season. She clinched the FIDE Women's World Cup, earned the Grandmaster title, and qualified for the 2026 Women's Candidates Tournament, firmly placing her in the upper echelons of global chess talent. At 19, she stands as the fourth Indian woman to achieve the prestigious GM status, highlighting India's burgeoning chess scene.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Deshmukh noted the opportunity to engage with a new audience and experience Norway's unique chess culture. Norway Chess COO, Benedicte Westre Skog, underscored her participation as a testament to India's outstanding chess legacy, while also emphasizing the tournament's commitment to gender parity by replicating the conditions of the main event.

