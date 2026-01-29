De Klerk leads RCB fightback, restricts UPW to 143/8

Nadine de Klerk's four-wicket haul inspired a spirited Royal Challengers Bengaluru fightback as UP Warriorz squandered a blazing start to post a below-par 143 for eight in their Women's Premier League match here on Thursday. Dropping opener Kiran Navgire and promoting Deepti Sharma to partner Meg Lanning at the top initially paid rich dividends for UPW in their must-win clash, with the ace India all-rounder stroking a fluent 55 off 43 balls (6x4, 1x6). Deepti and Lanning (41) stitched together a 72-run opening stand in 49 balls -- their best of the season -- to give UPW a flying start, but the innings lost momentum in the middle overs as De Klerk (4/22) and Grace Harris (2/22 in 3 overs) pulled things back smartly. From a commanding 74 for no loss in eight overs, UPW slipped to 103/4 in 13.2 overs as wickets kept felling in clusters and the scoring rate dipped despite Deepti holding one end firmly. The pair had begun cautiously, managing just 12 runs in the first three overs, before shifting gears against Shreyanka Patil Deepti dispatched a wide full toss for four while Lanning shuffled across to smoke one to square leg, turning the over into a momentum-changer. Deepti then took on Lauren Bell, while Lanning continued the charge, striking Sayali Satghare for a six and a four, while Reddy leaked 18 runs in the seventh over with the Australian finding the boundary thrice. Cruising at 68 for no loss in seven overs and eyeing a total close to 200, UPW, however, lost the plot quickly. De Klerk delivered the first blow, dismissing Lanning for a 30-ball 41 (6x4, 1x6) before trapping Amy Jones (1) lbw with a cross-seam delivery. Harris compounded the slide by removing Harleen Deol (14 off 14) and Chloe Tryon (6) in successive overs, the latter stumped after the off-spinner cleverly altered her line.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)