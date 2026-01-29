Olympics-Dedicated Olympic ER and ward for 2026 Games unveiled in Milan

Athletes and support staff competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics will be able to rely on ‌a dedicated emergency room and ward at Milan's large Niguarda hospital.

The new units, officially unveiled on Thursday, form part of a ⁠designated Olympic medical network set up by the Lombardy region, which will host several venues during the Games starting next week. They include an Olympic Emergency Room, a 21-bed ward for athletes ​and support staff, and a central operations hub to process real-time data on medical ‍incidents. The hospital's general Emergency Room was also revamped, as part of the effort.

Niguarda, which specialises in treating severe trauma, handles more than 300 patients a day through its general ER, including about four serious ⁠cases, according ‌to a hospital ⁠spokesman. The wider Olympic medical network set up to handle medical situations in Lombardy also includes medical stations near ‍the actual race venues, two polyclinics in the Bormio and Livigno areas - where sports such as ​alpine skiing and snowboarding will take place, and a hospital in the mountain town ⁠of Sondalo.

In the most serious cases, patients can be transported to Niguarda by helicopter. The Lombardy region invested around ⁠50 million euros ($59.80 million) to boost its medical network ahead of the Games, said Welfare Councillor Guido Bertolaso.

"The facility will be used during the Olympics and will remain available ⁠to all Lombardy residents afterward," Bertolaso said at the opening ceremony. On February 6, Milan will ⁠host the opening ‌ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, held jointly with the town of Cortina, in the Veneto region. The Games will run ⁠until February 22. ($1 = 0.8362 euros)

