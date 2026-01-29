Left Menu

Olympics-Dedicated Olympic ER and ward for 2026 Games unveiled in Milan

Athletes and support staff competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics will be able to rely on ‌a dedicated emergency room and ward at Milan's large Niguarda hospital. The new units, officially unveiled on Thursday, form part of a ⁠designated Olympic medical network set up by the Lombardy region, which will host several venues during the Games starting next week.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 23:23 IST
Olympics-Dedicated Olympic ER and ward for 2026 Games unveiled in Milan

Athletes and support staff competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics will be able to rely on ‌a dedicated emergency room and ward at Milan's large Niguarda hospital.

The new units, officially unveiled on Thursday, form part of a ⁠designated Olympic medical network set up by the Lombardy region, which will host several venues during the Games starting next week. They include an Olympic Emergency Room, a 21-bed ward for athletes ​and support staff, and a central operations hub to process real-time data on medical ‍incidents. The hospital's general Emergency Room was also revamped, as part of the effort.

Niguarda, which specialises in treating severe trauma, handles more than 300 patients a day through its general ER, including about four serious ⁠cases, according ‌to a hospital ⁠spokesman. The wider Olympic medical network set up to handle medical situations in Lombardy also includes medical stations near ‍the actual race venues, two polyclinics in the Bormio and Livigno areas - where sports such as ​alpine skiing and snowboarding will take place, and a hospital in the mountain town ⁠of Sondalo.

In the most serious cases, patients can be transported to Niguarda by helicopter. The Lombardy region invested around ⁠50 million euros ($59.80 million) to boost its medical network ahead of the Games, said Welfare Councillor Guido Bertolaso.

"The facility will be used during the Olympics and will remain available ⁠to all Lombardy residents afterward," Bertolaso said at the opening ceremony. On February 6, Milan will ⁠host the opening ‌ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, held jointly with the town of Cortina, in the Veneto region. The Games will run ⁠until February 22. ($1 = 0.8362 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting Police Findings

Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting ...

 India
2
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026