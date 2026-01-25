Harmony Unveiled: Behind the Scenes of Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

In a large tent near Milan's San Siro stadium, La Scala academy dancers rehearse for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Feb. 6. The theme is 'Harmony,' and creative director Marco Balich orchestrates contributions from 1,200 volunteers, embodying a nation-wide collaborative effort.

The rehearsal tent mirrors the actual stage for the ceremony, hosting volunteers from varied backgrounds, including an 88-year-old widow. 'The Olympic journey is exciting,' Balich stated, emphasizing the values of peace and dialogue. He aims to convey these through the event's performances, which epitomize Italian cultural and creative proficiency.

Noteworthy participants like Mariah Carey and Andrea Bocelli join in, punctuating the ceremony with artistic flair. Two Olympic cauldrons, inspired by Da Vinci, will be lit in a symbolic extension of the Olympic spirit. The event's protocol includes the parade of athletes via virtual relay to unite far-flung venues, enhancing the sense of global camaraderie.