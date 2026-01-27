Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds ICE's Role in Milan Cortina Winter Games Security

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will support security during the Milan Cortina Winter Games, confirmed by the US Embassy in Rome. While controversies arise due to ICE's presence, Italian authorities maintain uncertainty over its role. The arrangement involves non-immigration-related security duties.

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been confirmed to play a security role in the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Games, as verified by the US Embassy in Rome and independent sources. These agents are set to assist in diplomatic security but will not partake in immigration enforcement activities.

Historically, various federal agencies, including ICE's Homeland Security Investigations, have provided security support at major international events like the Olympics. This collaboration aims to safeguard US diplomats without engaging in immigration operations. Despite this, the presence of ICE has sparked notable controversy.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala voiced strong opposition, recalling controversial ICE actions in Minneapolis. Meanwhile, Italian authorities, including Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, have expressed uncertainty surrounding ICE's exact role while reiterating no official American confirmation on ICE leading security details. The issue remains contentious as ICE's reputation and past activities dominate public perception.

