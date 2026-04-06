Meryl Streep Unveils Surprising Inspirations Behind Miranda Priestly

In a fascinating turn of events, Meryl Streep has disclosed the true inspirations behind her acclaimed portrayal of Miranda Priestly in 'The Devil Wears Prada'. Speaking to People magazine, Streep dismissed the popular belief that her character mirrored fashion editor Anna Wintour. Instead, she credited directors Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood for shaping Priestly's persona.

Streep noted, "I was basically imitating Mike Nichols that whole time," emphasizing that if Nichols and Eastwood "had a baby, it would be Miranda Priestly." She elaborated on how Nichols' authoritative yet humorous style influenced Priestly's character dynamics, making sternness appear comical.

In contrast, Eastwood's understated directorial power provided another layer of depth. "Clint would never raise his voice," she observed, underscoring his quiet authority. While she hasn't discussed this revelation with Eastwood, Streep shared that Nichols was thrilled upon learning about it. As excitement mounts for the upcoming sequel, Streep reminisced about financial challenges faced during the original film's production and reflected on how the term 'chick-flick' affected its budget.