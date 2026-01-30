Cricket-Former Sri Lanka international Jayasuriya in US squad for T20 World Cup

Former Sri Lanka international Shehan Jayasuriya is set to debut for the United States in ‌next month's Twenty20 World Cup, after the U.S. named him in their 15-member squad for the global ⁠championship on Friday. All-rounder Jayasuriya, 34, played 12 one-day internationals (ODIs) and 18 T20 matches for Sri Lanka, and represented the country in the 2016 edition of ​the T20 World Cup, before announcing his retirement from all forms ‍of cricket in the South-Asian nation in 2021.

The left-handed batter and right-arm spinner later relocated to the U.S. with his family and has since played in several franchise-based ⁠T20 ‌leagues, including the ⁠Major League Cricket in the U.S. Pakistan-born Mohammad Mohsin is eyeing his U.S. debut as ‍well and Shubham Ranjane, grandson of former India international Vasant Ranjane, has also ​been named in the squad captained by Monank Patel.

The U.S., who ⁠are playing in their second T20 World Cup after reaching the super eight stage on ⁠home soil in 2024, face defending champions India, who are co-hosting the competition with Sri Lanka, in their first Group A match ⁠on February 7. U.S. squad: Monank Patel (captain), Jasdeep Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, ⁠Milind Kumar, Shayan ‌Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, ⁠Shubham Ranjane

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)