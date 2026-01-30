Cricket-Former Sri Lanka international Jayasuriya in US squad for T20 World Cup

Left Menu

U.S. squad: Monank Patel (captain), Jasdeep Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, ⁠Milind Kumar, Shayan ‌Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, ⁠Shubham Ranjane

Former Sri Lanka international Shehan Jayasuriya is set to debut for the United States in ‌next month's Twenty20 World Cup, after the U.S. named him in their 15-member squad for the global ⁠championship on Friday. All-rounder Jayasuriya, 34, played 12 one-day internationals (ODIs) and 18 T20 matches for Sri Lanka, and represented the country in the 2016 edition of ​the T20 World Cup, before announcing his retirement from all forms ‍of cricket in the South-Asian nation in 2021.

The left-handed batter and right-arm spinner later relocated to the U.S. with his family and has since played in several franchise-based ⁠T20 ‌leagues, including the ⁠Major League Cricket in the U.S. Pakistan-born Mohammad Mohsin is eyeing his U.S. debut as ‍well and Shubham Ranjane, grandson of former India international Vasant Ranjane, has also ​been named in the squad captained by Monank Patel.

The U.S., who ⁠are playing in their second T20 World Cup after reaching the super eight stage on ⁠home soil in 2024, face defending champions India, who are co-hosting the competition with Sri Lanka, in their first Group A match ⁠on February 7.

