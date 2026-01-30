DP World named title, umbrella partner of PGTI

Left Menu

The partnership is expected to provide a significant boost to the domestic tour, with a focus on strengthening the competitive structure, enhancing opportunities for Indian professionals and supporting the long-term development of the sport in the country. This partnership will strengthen our competitive structure, enhance opportunities for players, and accelerate the long-term development of professional golf in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 19:13 IST
The Professional Golf Tour of India on Friday announced a multi-year partnership with DP World, under which the global logistics major becomes the title and umbrella partner of India's premier professional golf tour. The partnership is expected to provide a significant boost to the domestic tour, with a focus on strengthening the competitive structure, enhancing opportunities for Indian professionals and supporting the long-term development of the sport in the country. PGTI president Kapil Dev said the association marked an important step forward for Indian golf. ''We are delighted to welcome DP World as our Umbrella Partner. DP World's global stature and long-standing association with the sport align perfectly with our vision of elevating Indian golf,'' he said in a release. ''This partnership will strengthen our competitive structure, enhance opportunities for players, and accelerate the long-term development of professional golf in the country. Together with DP World, we are entering a new era of momentum, visibility, and excellence for Indian golf.'' Under the partnership, DP World will collaborate closely with PGTI to enhance the tour's infrastructure and long-term sustainability, create global playing pathways for India's leading professionals, and support grassroots and junior development programmes across key cities.

