Mandaviya Launches ₹120-Crore Sports Push to Power India’s Athlete Ecosystem

In a major boost to India’s sporting ambitions, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stones for six key sports infrastructure projects and inaugurated two high-end athlete support facilities, involving a total investment of ₹120 crore.

The initiatives underscore the Union Government’s commitment to building a world-class, athlete-centric sports ecosystem, aligned with India’s long-term high-performance and grassroots development goals.

Six New Khelo India Projects Across the Country

The six foundation stone projects, with a cumulative investment of ₹82 crore, are being implemented under the Khelo India Scheme, with additional support from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The projects are strategically spread across multiple regions, including the North-Eastern and Eastern parts of the country, ensuring balanced and inclusive sports infrastructure development.

Projects include:

Upgradation of a synthetic hockey turf in Bengaluru

Construction of a multi-purpose hall in Patiala

Laying of synthetic athletic tracks in Bhopal, Guwahati and Jalpaiguri

Construction of a multi-purpose judo hall in Bhopal

These facilities are expected to significantly expand training capacity and access for athletes across disciplines.

₹38 Crore Athlete Support Facilities Inaugurated at Patiala

In addition to the new projects, Dr. Mandaviya inaugurated two completed athlete support facilities at NS NIS, Patiala, built at a cost of ₹38 crore.

These include:

A centralised kitchen and food court-cum-dining hall , aimed at strengthening athlete nutrition services, and

A state-of-the-art Integrated Sports Science Centre and Conditioning Hall, designed to enhance scientific training, performance analysis, injury rehabilitation and recovery for elite athletes.

Focus on Asset Management and Accountability

Highlighting SAI’s responsibility in managing public assets, Dr. Mandaviya stressed the importance of sustainability and utilisation.

“Many sports infrastructure projects are being developed across the country, but the facilities under SAI are our direct responsibility. These assets must be properly maintained, optimally utilised and, wherever possible, commercially leveraged so that public investment continues to create long-term value,” he said.

To ensure timely execution, the Minister announced a robust monitoring mechanism, with monthly reviews at the SAI level and quarterly reviews chaired by him personally.

Aligning with India’s Long-Term Sporting Vision

Referring to recent policy initiatives, Dr. Mandaviya recalled that the Union Finance Minister has announced the Khelo India Mission, which provides a comprehensive framework for strengthening the sports ecosystem, including infrastructure development.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to the Prime Minister’s vision, saying:“We must work collectively to realise Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of positioning India among the top 10 sporting nations by 2036, and among the top five by the centenary of Independence.”

Boost for Sports Manufacturing and Talent Development

The Minister also highlighted the ₹500 crore allocation for Sports Goods Manufacturing, aimed at strengthening domestic production, promoting innovation, and building a self-reliant and globally competitive sports industry.

“Sports today is a profession. Talent identification and nurturing must therefore be strengthened. The government has to stay one step ahead in creating pathways that allow young talent to progress from grassroots to elite levels,” Dr. Mandaviya said.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Athletes

Dr. Mandaviya concluded by emphasising that modern, accessible infrastructure must serve as a catalyst for performance excellence and aspiration.

He said the projects would inspire athletes across the country, strengthen India’s high-performance sports ecosystem, and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s long-term sporting goals.