Amber Glenn: Skating Toward Change in Challenging Times

Amber Glenn, a U.S. figure skater, is set to make history at the Milano Cortina Winter Games as the first out woman to compete in figure skating at the Olympic level. Her appearance comes during what she describes as challenging times for the LGBTQ+ community.

In a press conference, the 26-year-old expressed her determination to use her platform to encourage resilience among marginalized groups. She highlighted the impact of the political climate on everyday lives and her commitment to speaking out. "Politics affect us all," she stated, emphasizing the need for solidarity.

The landscape has been particularly difficult under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, who moved to reverse protections for LGBTQ+ rights. Despite these challenges, Glenn remains hopeful, celebrating both her individuality and the strength of her community at events like the Olympic Pride House, which provides a welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ participants.

