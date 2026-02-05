Augustine Pulu's Return: A Spiritual Reawakening in Super Rugby

Augustine Pulu, a former New Zealand and Tonga scrumhalf, is making a notable return to Super Rugby after a six-year stint in Japan. Interested in joining Moana Pasifika, Pulu described his unexpected recruitment at age 36 as 'God's plan' and a 'blessing from the skies.'

Pulu reunites with his former Auckland Blues coach Tana Umaga and aims to fill a leadership gap left by Ardie Savea, an influential figure in the team. With a background rich in both All Blacks and Pacific islands heritage, Pulu views his comeback as a way to inspire younger players.

Despite stiff competition among four scrumhalves on the team, Pulu is eager to contribute, emphasizing his continued passion for the game. His experience, paired with the team's strong Pacific island roots, promises to resonate with both fans and aspiring athletes alike.

