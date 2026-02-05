Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Strategic Stance: Dasun Shanaka's Step-by-Step Vision for T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka emphasized a match-by-match strategy for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, highlighting the need for consistency and team effort. As co-hosts, Sri Lanka aims to start strong against Ireland, combining form and responsibility to uphold their World Cup legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:03 IST
Dasun Shanaka (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has outlined a meticulous strategy focused on taking each match as it comes, as the team prepares to co-host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Addressing media at the Captain's Day press conference, Shanaka stressed the significance of form and collective responsibility, spotlighting the opening match against Ireland as crucial.

"We aim to progress step by step, starting from the vital first round," Shanaka stated. He emphasized the importance of top-order consistency and the necessity for batters to play deep into innings. Shanaka, preparing for his fifth T20 World Cup, expressed readiness to bear increased responsibilities, both as a captain and all-rounder.

Reflecting on Sri Lanka's rich history as World Cup hosts, having reached ICC event finals since 1996, Shanaka highlighted the squad's determination to uphold this legacy. His approach is echoed by captains of other nations like Zimbabwe and UAE, who also focus on game-specific strategies despite tough group challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

