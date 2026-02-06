Super Bowl and Global Sports Highlights: Bridging Cultures and Breaking Records

In a groundbreaking move, Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny is set to perform at the Super Bowl LX halftime show, aiming to unite cultures and bring global audiences together. His performance follows the massive success of Kendrick Lamar's show, eyes on breaking new viewership records.

The Dallas Cowboys will make history by playing the first NFL game in Rio de Janeiro come 2026. This international expansion of the NFL underscores the league's strategic outreach, with the iconic Maracana Stadium as the venue for a series of upcoming regular-season games.

Highlighting women's sports, Minnesota's women's basketball team clinched a significant victory against Iowa, drawing attention to their growing momentum in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Hailey Baptiste made headlines with her performance at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, advancing into the semifinals after defeating Liudmila Samsonova.

(With inputs from agencies.)