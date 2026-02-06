Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi Over Trump's Conflict Claims

The Congress expressed criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following US President Donald Trump's repeated assertions of mediating an India-Pakistan conflict. They criticized Modi for not addressing serious questions by the opposition and described him as insecure and prejudiced during a recent Rajya Sabha address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:18 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi Over Trump's Conflict Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in response to US President Donald Trump's reiterated claim of mediating between India and Pakistan. Trump has, on multiple occasions, claimed he played a part in stopping conflicts, including one between the two neighboring nations.

The Congress accused Modi of disregarding important queries from the opposition during his recent Rajya Sabha address, arguing that he remains silent on Trump's controversial claims. Jairam Ramesh criticized Modi's demeanor and speech as being filled with insecurities and falsehoods.

Trump's assertions have been consistent since last year, with claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Despite these assertions, India maintains a steadfast denial of any external intervention in its matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026