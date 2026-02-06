Congress Criticizes Modi Over Trump's Conflict Claims

The Congress took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in response to US President Donald Trump's reiterated claim of mediating between India and Pakistan. Trump has, on multiple occasions, claimed he played a part in stopping conflicts, including one between the two neighboring nations.

The Congress accused Modi of disregarding important queries from the opposition during his recent Rajya Sabha address, arguing that he remains silent on Trump's controversial claims. Jairam Ramesh criticized Modi's demeanor and speech as being filled with insecurities and falsehoods.

Trump's assertions have been consistent since last year, with claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Despite these assertions, India maintains a steadfast denial of any external intervention in its matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)