Australia's T20 World Cup Hopes Hit as Hazlewood Sidelined

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is out of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a hamstring injury. Tony Dodemaide confirmed Hazlewood's unavailability, leaving the team, led by Mitch Marsh, short on pace options. Reserve Sean Abbott may join the squad if needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:56 IST
Josh Hazlewood (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australia faces a major setback as veteran fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is ruled out of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, due to a hamstring injury. The news comes just days before Australia's opening match against Ireland in Colombo.

Cricket Australia's selector Tony Dodemaide confirmed that Hazlewood, originally named in the squad, is unable to play. 'We were hopeful Josh would be back by the Super Eights, but accelerating his recovery carries too much risk,' Dodemaide stated.

With captain Pat Cummins also injured, Australia's pace options are limited, with Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis the only fit frontline fast bowlers. Sean Abbott, traveling as a reserve, might be called upon as Hazlewood's replacement during the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

