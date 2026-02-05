Left Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Marsh Leads Australia Amid Injury Concerns

Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh shared no updates on Josh Hazlewood's availability for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 due to ongoing injury issues. Despite challenges, Marsh and Ireland's captain Paul Stirling express confidence ahead of the tough tournament kicking off in India and Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:08 IST
Josh Hazlewood (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Australia's cricket captain, Mitchell Marsh, announced at the Captain's Day press conference that there are no new updates regarding fast bowler Josh Hazlewood's status for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament begins on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. Marsh stated, "No update as yet. We will just keep playing that live with Josh Hazlewood."

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Hazlewood is expected to miss the opening stages of the T20 World Cup as he continues his rehabilitation for an Achilles injury in Sydney. Hazlewood had previously been sidelined by a hamstring injury ahead of the Ashes series, followed by an Achilles issue. Meanwhile, Marsh emphasized the team's readiness and confidence for the tournament, acknowledging the challenging group standings.

Marsh highlighted the Australian team's performances over the last 18 months as a source of their confidence entering the competition. "Over the last 18 months, I feel we've been one of the most consistent sides in the world," Marsh noted. "We come to this World Cup confident." Elsewhere, Ireland's captain, Paul Stirling, underscored the importance of a strong opening for his team against Sri Lanka, highlighting the rigorous preparation in Dubai despite facing a challenging group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

