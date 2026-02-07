Left Menu

Cricket Diplomacy: PCB Faces Decision on India Match Boycott

The Pakistan Cricket Board considers consulting its government over Sri Lanka's request to lift the boycott of a high-stakes T20 World Cup match against India in Colombo. This commercial spectacle faces potential cancellation, risking financial loss and reputational impact on the tournament co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 07-02-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 11:05 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is at a pivotal moment as it considers consulting its government about a request from Sri Lanka to reconsider a match boycott against India. This anticipated event, part of the T20 World Cup, is slated for February 15 in Colombo.

The contentious decision has come about as Pakistan's government has barred its team from participating against India, despite allowing representation in the tournament. The Sri Lankan Cricket Board expressed concerns, highlighting financial and reputational repercussions if the marquee match is canceled.

Efforts to resolve the impasse include direct communication from the Sri Lankan Board President to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, urging reconsideration of the boycott. Naqvi plans to discuss the matter with the Pakistani Prime Minister upon his return, aiming for a resolution by Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

