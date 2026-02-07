Left Menu

Kiwis Seek Redemption Against Formidable Afghans in T20 World Cup Clash

New Zealand aims to bounce back from recent setbacks as they face Afghanistan in their ICC T20 World Cup opener. The Kiwis need more consistent performances from their batters and bowlers, while Afghanistan will rely on key players like Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to pose a threat.

New Zealand will face a stern test as they take on Afghanistan in their opening Group D match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. Following a challenging series against India, the Kiwis look to inject explosive energy into their game.

Reinforcements like Tim Seifert and Finn Allen bolster New Zealand's top order, but middle-order stability from players like Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, and Devon Conway remains crucial. Their bowlers also need to regain form after an expensive display in India. Lockie Ferguson's speed and newfound variations will be vital against Afghanistan's dynamic squad.

Afghanistan, fresh off a series win against the West Indies, relies on versatile cricketers, led by Rashid Khan. Despite losing some mystery, Rashid's competitive edge is crucial, alongside support from Mujeeb ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad. The Chepauk pitch promises spinner-friendly conditions, adding intrigue to this promising clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

