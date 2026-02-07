Sri Lanka vs Ireland: T20 World Cup Clash of Cricket Titans

Sri Lanka will aim to bounce back from a lackluster performance as they face Ireland in the T20 World Cup opener at home this Sunday. Despite co-hosting the tournament with India, Sri Lanka's preparations were marred by a 0-3 series loss to England.

The team, still grappling with inconsistency, enters the match with a strong squad that holds great potential. Much will depend on the top-order's performance to overcome the pressing challenge from an unpredictable Ireland side, which has shown encouraging form with recent victories.

Both teams face crucial tests in a competitive Group B, with Sri Lanka hoping for strong performances from key players like Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, and Ireland banking on veterans like Paul Stirling to upset the hosts. The match begins at 7pm IST.

