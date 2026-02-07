Rashid Khan's Take on T20 World Cup Expansion

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan cricket captain, lauded the T20 World Cup's expansion from its current format to accommodate 20 teams, welcoming new talent onto a global platform. The 2026 version promises to be the tournament's largest, presenting fresh opportunities for emerging nations.

Rashid asserted the significance of self-belief, regardless of match outcomes, and highlighted Afghanistan's readiness to face strong competitors like New Zealand and South Africa in Group D. The captain emphasized the challenge and excitement inherent in T20 cricket, likening this to Afghanistan's previous success in toppling heavyweight teams.

With prior IPL experience, Rashid places trust in his team's spinners as they tackle this tournament. Approaching 700 T20 wickets, he reflected on this career milestone with humility and determination to continue excelling. Rashid's journey reflects hard work and passion, marking his legacy in international cricket.

