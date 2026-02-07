Left Menu

Indian American Golfers Shine at WM Phoenix Open

Sahith Theegala showcased remarkable skill at the WM Phoenix Open, securing Tied-fifth with two eagles. Akshay Bhatia joined him, closely followed by Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who shot a bogey-free 7-under 64. Ryo Hisatsune led the second round, while Scottie Scheffler maintained his cut streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Scottsdale | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:19 IST
Sahith Theegala
  • Country:
  • United States

Sahith Theegala, an Indian American golfer, impressed at the WM Phoenix Open by carding two eagles, achieving a Tied-fifth place after two rounds. His performance included a 6-under 65, contributing to a 7-under total across two rounds.

Akshay Bhatia matched Theegala with a 68-67 score, while Sudarshan Yellamaraju marked a bogey-free 7-under 64, standing at Tied-28th. Japan's Ryo Hisatsune surged into the lead with a bogey-free 8-under 63, showcasing finesse on the par-4 17th hole.

Scottie Scheffler extended his PGA TOUR cut streak to 65, though Brooks Koepka, a two-time WM Phoenix Open champion, missed the cut despite a 69 in the second round. The golfers exhibited impressive performances contributing to a thrilling tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

